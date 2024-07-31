Kamala Harris Gaining Ground On Trump In 6 Of 7 Swing States: Report

Kamala Harris is gaining ground since Joe Biden dropped out of the US presidential race.

Democratic U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has gained ground against Republican Donald Trump in six of the seven swing states since President Joe Biden dropped out of the presidential race, according to a Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll of registered voters published on Tuesday.

The poll - conducted online from July 24-28 - shows Harris leading Trump in Michigan by 11 percentage points, while in Arizona, Wisconsin and Nevada, she has a 2-point advantage. Trump is ahead of Harris in Pennsylvania by 4 points and in North Carolina by 2 points. They are on equal footing in Georgia.

Wisconsin is the only state of the seven where Trump has narrowed his deficit with Harris in comparison to Biden's performance in a previous poll.

Tuesday's poll has a margin of error of 3 percentage points in Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania, 4 percentage points in Michigan, North Carolina and Wisconsin, and 5 percentage points in Nevada.

In a Bloomberg/Morning Consult poll conducted July 1-5, Trump was ahead of Biden in Arizona by 3 percentage points; in Georgia by 1 point; in Nevada by 3 points; in North Carolina by 3 points; and in Pennsylvania by 7 points. Biden led in Michigan by 5 points and in Wisconsin by 3 points, the poll showed.

The margin of error in the July 1-5 poll was 3 percentage points in Georgia and Pennsylvania; 4 percentage points in Arizona, Michigan, North Carolina, and Wisconsin, and 5 percentage points in Nevada.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)