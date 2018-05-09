Series Of Huge Explosions, Gunshots Reported In Kabul Journalists heard several blasts in the heart of the city that were confirmed by police spokesman Hashmatullah Estanakzai.

7 Shares EMAIL PRINT A series of huge explosions rocked Kabul on Wednesday followed by gunshots. (File) Kabul: Highlights Multiple explosions hit Kabul, gunshots heard soon after No immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks Last week, twin blasts in Kabul killed 25 people including journalists



AFP journalists heard several blasts in the heart of the city that were confirmed by police spokesman Hashmatullah Estanakzai.



"An explosion happened in front of police precinct 13 in west Kabul," Estanakzai told AFP.



"We also have reports of small arms fire. A couple of other explosions have also been reported in Shar-e-Naw area of Kabul. We will provide more details later."



There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks that come just over a week after twin blasts in Kabul killed 25 people, including AFP chief photographer Shah Marai and eight other journalists.



That attack was claimed by the ISIS.



The Taliban recently launched their annual spring offensive, in an apparent rejection of a peace talks overture by the Afghan government.





A series of huge explosions rocked Kabul on Wednesday followed by gunshots, in the latest attacks on the Afghan capital.AFP journalists heard several blasts in the heart of the city that were confirmed by police spokesman Hashmatullah Estanakzai."An explosion happened in front of police precinct 13 in west Kabul," Estanakzai told AFP."We also have reports of small arms fire. A couple of other explosions have also been reported in Shar-e-Naw area of Kabul. We will provide more details later."There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks that come just over a week after twin blasts in Kabul killed 25 people, including AFP chief photographer Shah Marai and eight other journalists. That attack was claimed by the ISIS.The Taliban recently launched their annual spring offensive, in an apparent rejection of a peace talks overture by the Afghan government. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter