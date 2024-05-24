Kabosu, The Iconic Shiba Inu Dog Inspiring Dogecoin, Dies

Kabosu became famous as the "Doge" meme.

Kabosu, the shiba inu who inspired the viral "doge" meme and cryptocurrency Dogecoin, died on Friday.

“Today Kabosu, our community's shared friend and inspiration, peacefully passed in the arms of her person,” the official cryptocurrency account wrote on X. “She was a being who knew only happiness and limitless love,” announced by Dogecoin on X

They talked about the popularity of Kabosu, saying that the impact she made “across the world is immeasurable,” urging people to carry forward her legacy and to “keep her spirit and her family in your heart.”

“We are all fortunate for hers to have touched and shaped ours,” the post concluded.

Today Kabosu, our community's shared friend and inspiration, peacefully passed in the arms of her person. The impact this one dog has made across the world is immeasurable.



She was a being who knew only happiness and limitless love.



Please keep her spirit and her family in… — Dogecoin (@dogecoin) May 24, 2024

Kabosu became famous as the "Doge" meme, which led to the creation of the cryptocurrency Dogecoin (as a joke at first), leaving a lasting impression on fans around the globe. Later, Dogecoin's success led to the creation of other dog-themed tokens like Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Floki (FLOKI), which have since become a major sector in the cryptocurrency industry.

Kabosu's owner revealed in a blog post that they would hold a “farewell party for Kabo-chan on Sunday, May 26” at Flower Kaori in Kotsu no Mori, Narita City, from 1pm to 4pm.

The owner also revealed that the night before she died, Kabosu “ate her rice and drank plenty of water, as usual.” She died peacefully and “quietly” in her sleep the next day, as her owner stroked her.

They revealed in the blog that Kabosu “was the happiest dog in the world” and the owner felt like they were the “happiest person to have her.” Even now, Kabosu's owner believes “she is smiling, wagging her tail and staying close to them.”

Kabosu was diagnosed with leukaemia and liver disease in 2022.