'Trudeau Incompetent': Canada Leader Who Want To Restore Ties With India

The leader of Canada's main opposition political party, lamenting Canada's deteriorating ties with India, slammed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and said that he is considered a "laughing stock in India". The party's leader, Pierre Poilievre, has vowed to restore a "professional relationship with India".

Poilievre leads the largest opposition group in Canada's House of Commons and currently holds a large lead over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal Party in public opinion polls, though no election is expected until 2025.

In an interview with Nepalese media outlet Namaste Radio Toronto, Poilievre promised to restore a professional relationship with India if voted to power.

When asked about Canadian diplomats being asked to leave India, the 44-year-old said, "This is another example of how Justin Trudeau is not worth the cost after eight long years. He has turned Canadians against each other at home and he has blown up our relations abroad."

"He is so incompetent and unprofessional that now we are in major disputes with every major power in the world, and that includes India," he added.

41 Canadian diplomats were withdrawn from India last week as tensions flared after Trudeau suggested Indian agents might have been involved in the June murder of a Khalistani terrorist in Canada.

Canada has called for India to cooperate in the investigation but New Delhi has rejected the allegations and taken countermeasures, such as shutting down visa services for Canadians. Also, Canada is yet to provide any public evidence to support the claim about the killing of Nijjar.

Slamming Trudeau, Poilievre said that Canada needs a professional relationship with India, the "largest democracy on Earth".

India is the largest democracy on Earth and it's fine to have our disagreements and hold each other accountable, but we have to have a professional relationship and that is what I will restore when I am prime minister of this country," the conservative party leader said.

Justin Trudeau recently doubled down and said that the Indian government's crackdown on Canadian diplomats was making normal life difficult for millions of people in both countries.

"The Indian government is making it unbelievably difficult for life as usual to continue for millions of people in India and in Canada. And they're doing it by contravening a very basic principle of diplomacy," Trudeau said.

Trudeau's ratings hit an all-time low after he last month made the allegations against India, an exclusive survey carried out by NDTV has revealed.

NDTV tied up with Claster Consulting to carry out the extensive poll in Canada. The survey also indicates that most Canadians value the country's relationship with India.