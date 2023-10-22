Pierre Poilievre - Canada MP Who May Beat Justin Trudeau In PM Elections

Pierre Poilievre is currently the MP from Carleton. He was elected for the seventh time.

Canada's opposition leader Pierre Poilievre is making all the right noises. The 44-year-old has emerged as the favourite for the 2025 Canada General Elections.

Last month, in a poll conducted by Canadian news platform Global News, 40% of Canadians preferred Mr Poilievre as the Prime Minister. Meanwhile, 31% were in support of current Canadian Prime Minister.

During an interview with Nepalese media outlet Namaste Radio Toronto, Mr Poilievre also addressed the ongoing tension between Canada and India. "This is another example of how Justin Trudeau is not worth the cost after eight long years. He has turned Canadians against each other at home and he has blown up our relations abroad. He is so incompetent and unprofessional that now we are in major disputes with every major power in the world, and that includes India," he said.

5 Points On Pierre Poilievre