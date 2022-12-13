Journalist Khalid al-Misslam Dies During World Cup In Qatar, Second Incident In Days

Khalid al-Misslam was working for Al Kass TV.

A second journalist has died in Qatar, days after the death of US reporter who wore a rainbow t-shirt in support of the LGBTQ community. Khalid al-Misslam, a Qatari photojournalist, was working for Al Kass TV, according to Metro. He died on Sunday. The Qatari authorities have not released the official cause of his death, the outlet further said. The news about Al-Misslam was posted on Twitter by Gulf Times, which said he "died suddenly while covering the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022."

"We believe in Allah's mercy and forgiveness for him, and send our deepest condolences to his family," the tweet further said.

Al Kass TV also confirmed the news in a live broadcast and said they are waiting for further details, a report in Metro said.

This comes barely 48 hours after the death of American journalist Grant Wahl. The 48-year-old collapsed while covering the quarterfinal match between Argentina and the Netherlands at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Friday.

Mr Wahl's brother, Eric, alleged that the Qatari government may have been involved in the death of the former Sports Illustrated journalist.

Mr Wahl's wife, Celine Gounder, an epidemiologist and expert on infectious diseases expressed her shock on social media.

He was briefly detained in Qatar for wearing a rainbow shirt in support of the LGBTQ community. Mr Wahl's had said that his phone was taken away when he tweeted about the incident.

There have been concerns over the rights of fans travelling to the event, especially LGBT+ individuals and women, who are discriminated against by the Qatari government, according to rights groups.