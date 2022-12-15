'Toilet Bum Shower': YouTuber Discovers 'Best Thing' At Qatar World Cup And Twitter Goes Crazy

The YouTuber wants the image of "bum showers" to be printed on the t-shirts.

Social media users have had a field day after a Croatian-born Serbian YouTuber and social media influencer, David Vujanic, discovered handheld toilet jet spray in the restrooms of Qatar while visiting the country for the 2022 World Cup. He thought these sprays were very useful and was surprised that western countries were not using them.

On Twitter, he wrote, "Been using the toilet-bump shower thing in Qatar for a month... I'm shocked that we only use toilet paper in the United Kingdom and Europe. "This is the best thing ever, man."

I've used a bidet in France, it's decent but it's too big, this is a simple high pressure shower head, more functional and easily adaptable. Will be investing when back in london. My bum is very thankful. — VUJ (@DavidVujanic) December 14, 2022

"I've used a bidet in France; it's decent but it's too big. This is a simple high-pressure shower head that is more functional and easily adaptable. I will be investing when I get back to London. My bum is very thankful," he added in the comments section of the tweet.

The YouTuber was so impressed with the toilet jet sprays that he wrote in one of his tweets that he wants the image of "bum showers" to be printed on the t-shirts: "I want this image printed on a T-shirt... I am now the self-proclaimed founder of the Shatafa Ultras group. "Bum shower fanatics, let's go!"

I want this image printed on a T Shirt…im now the self proclaimed founder of the Shatafa Ultras group…bum shower fanatics let's gooo 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/fwb0BQE24H — VUJ (@DavidVujanic) December 14, 2022

Bidet showers, also known as commode showers or toilet jet sprays, are popular in Asian countries, particularly in South Asian countries such as India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. It is uncommon in Western countries.

Due to the interesting nature of the tweet, Vujanic's post generated a lot of interest and responses. More than 63,000 people liked the tweet, and over 1,000 retweeted it.

The tweet was well received by both South Asians and people from other parts of the world. In the tweet's comment section, they all kept talking about the other popular version and the options for the same tool.

Featured Video Of The Day AAP Gujarat MLA Denies Defecting After Reports Of Talks With BJP