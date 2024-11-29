Award-Winning Bodybuilder, 28, Dies From Cardiac Arrest During Gym Workout

Jose Mateus Correia Silva, a 28-year-old Brazilian bodybuilder and fitness entrepreneur, died while working out at a gym in Aguas Claras, Brasilia, according to The New York Post. Jose was well-respected in the fitness community and well-known for competing in bodybuilding events, such as the South American Championships. Jose had a massive heart attack and abruptly collapsed while working out with his friends in the gym.

As per the news report, in order to try resuscitation, one of his friends-a firefighter-hurried him to a local fire station. He was not able to be revived after more than an hour of tries.

The unexpected loss has left his family, friends, and admirers in shock. Jose was not only a bodybuilder but also a lawyer, nutritionist, and fitness entrepreneur.

"I want to thank the entire team that tried to save his life," his brother, Tiago, said in a statement after he passed, noting that Jose had no prior health conditions. "They were all very professional and provided all the support."

This is not the first time a young bodybuilder, a regular person doing a gym workout, has died. In September this year, a 19-year-old bodybuilder from Brazil was found dead at his home, allegedly due to a heart attack. Matheus Pavlak had transformed his body in just five years after taking up the sport to overcome obesity. He was a regular competitor and a rising star in the bodybuilding community, particularly in the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina, where he lived. He recently placed fourth and sixth in regional competitions and won the U23 contest in 2023, becoming "Mr Blumenau" in his hometown.

Also in September, another very strong and muscular bodybuilder, known for his huge arms and chest, died suddenly at the age of 36. Known for his 25-inch biceps and 61-inch chest, he was from Belarus and famous for sharing videos of his intense workouts online. Many people admired his incredible physique and called him "The Mutant." Sadly, he had a heart attack and passed away a few days after being hospitalised.