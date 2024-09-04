Brazilian Bodybuilder With 'Brilliant Future Ahead' Dies Aged 19

Matheus Pavlak had transformed his body in just five years after taking up the sport to overcome obesity.

A 19-year-old bodybuilder from Brazil was found dead at his home on Sunday afternoon, allegedly due to a heart attack, according to various reports.

Matheus Pavlak had transformed his body in just five years after taking up the sport to overcome obesity. He was a regular competitor and a rising star in the bodybuilding community, particularly in the southern Brazilian state of Santa Catarina, where he lived. According to TMZ, he recently placed fourth and sixth in regional competitions and won the U23 contest in 2023, becoming "Mr. Blumenau" in his hometown.

Pavlak's untimely death has sparked speculation about the role of anabolic steroids in triggering health issues. Critics on social media have highlighted his impressive physique at such a young age, suggesting that the use of performance-enhancing drugs may have contributed to his heart attack.

One acquaintance of Pavlak responded to these accusations on social media, stating, "How can human beings exist who are capable of offending the memory of a boy who is no longer here to defend himself!!"

Pavlak had previously posted pictures of his incredible body transformation, accompanied by the caption, "No matter how difficult or impossible your dream is, if you really want it, you will get there. I DID."

Pavlak's former trainer, Lucas Chegatti, expressed his grief over the loss of his protégé. On Instagram, Chegatti wrote, "Today ends in a sad day with the loss of a great friend, a spectacular young man who leaves us far too soon, a tragedy that has taken us by surprise. He had a brilliant future ahead of him as a respected athlete. God has his plans, but it's hard to understand; I don't have the words to explain the weight I feel in my heart."

Chegatti continued, "I was Matheus' first coach, and I'm very proud to have had the opportunity to care for him like a son. I promised him that one day he would beat me, and said and done, the first time we competed against each other, he ended up winning." Chegatti met Pavlak in 2022.

Pavlak's death comes amid a series of high-profile tragedies involving bodybuilders, raising concerns about the long-term health implications of the sport. In April, Brazilian bodybuilder and fitness instructor Jonas Filho died aged 29 after losing his battle with Covid. In May, a Majorcan bodybuilder, who was also a cancer survivor, passed away aged 50.

