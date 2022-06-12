Johnny Depp's Lawyer Camille Vasquez Shuts Down Dating Romours with Hollywood Actor

Ms Vasquez was recently made a partner at the Brown Rudnick law firm.

Lawyer Camille Vasquez has denied rumours she and actor Johnny Depp are dating.

Ms Vasquez was one of Mr Depp's lead attorneys during his six-week defamation trial against Amber Heard. During the highly publicised trial, there was social media speculation suggesting that Ms Vasquez was dating her Hollywood client, which she has now addressed.

In an interview with People, Ms Vasquez said, "I guess it comes with the territory of being a woman just doing her job."

She added, "It's disappointing that certain outlets kind of ran with it or said that my interactions with Johnny - who is a friend and I've known and represented for four-and-a-half years now - that my interactions in any way were inappropriate or unprofessional. That's disappointing to hear."

Further, Ms Vasquez also said she "cares very deeply" about her clients. She insisted that the "entire team" became closer during the proceedings. "I'm Cuban and Colombian. I'm tactile. What do you want me to say? I hg everyone. And I'm not ashamed about that," she added.

Speaking to People, Ms Vasquez revealed that she has a boyfriend and that they are very happy in their relationship. "It's unethical for a lawyer to date their client," she said, adding, "It's unfortunate and it's disappointing, but at the same time, it kind of comes with the territory. I can't say I was all that surprised."

Camille Vasquez was recently made a partner at the Brown Rudnick law firm. She became a bit of an online celebrity during the trial, which took place in Virginia, US. Social media posts and tributes were made about her as she developed a fan base among Mr Depp's supporters.

During the trial, Ms Vasquez had fearlessly cross-examined Amber Heard. Among the highlights had been when she asked Ms Heard whether the $7million divorce settlement amount had been donated to charity by her, as promised. After Ms Heard tried to avoid answering it directly by stating that she had "pledged" the money to different charities, Ms Vasquez pointed out the misdirection by saying "Ms Heard, respectfully, that's not my question."