Photos Of Johnny Depp Helped Out Of Hotel Go Viral. Here's The Truth

Johnny Depp was at The Grand Hotel in Birmingham.

Actor Johnny Depp was escorted out of a hotel in Birmingham by the security staff to protect him from fans who have been following him since the defamation trial ended last week. The incident happened on Monday and its photos are now viral on social media.

The photos show Mr Depp being guided out of the hotel holding a coffee mug. He had gone to The Grand Hotel when the incident took place, according to news.com.au.

"Everywhere he goes, he's getting mobbed by fans," the outlet quoted an unnamed person in Mr Depp's security team.

The actor was seen wearing black and white checkered coat on top of black jeans and completed the look with a scarf and aviator-style sunglasses. He waved to the fans while coming out of the hotel.

This comes days after Mr Depp spent Rs 48 lakh more than $62,000 (Rs 48.1 lakh) on a special curry dinner with his friends to celebrate his win in the highly-publicised defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star was recently awarded $15 million by a court in Fairfax, Virginia, in the defamation case against Ms Heard.

Mr Depp, 58, indulged with "authentic Indian cuisine," cocktails, and rose Champagne at the Varanasi, billed as "Birmingham's largest Indian restaurant".

The restaurant also posted a photo of the Hollywood star posing with them on its Instagram account.

The actor has been celebrating since his win in the legal case last Wednesday. He also made a debut on TikTok, thanking fans for their support and emphasising his desire to put the trial behind him.

Ms Heard, meanwhile, slammed Mr Depp's video, saying in a statement that the victory is pushing behind women rights.