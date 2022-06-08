Johnny Depp Posts Message About 'Moving Forward', Amber Heard Reacts

This is the second statement Amber Heard released after the verdict. (File)

Actor Johnny Depp extended his celebrations after the win in the defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard by posting the first video on TikTok with an emotional message for fans. But soon after Mr Depp's post, Ms Heard released a statement slamming her ex-husband's claims.

In his first-ever TikTok post, which he also shared on Instagram on Tuesday, Mr Depp thanked his fans for their support alongside a montage of clips of himself. "To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters," the Hollywood actor wrote in the caption.

He added, "We've been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love and respect, JD."

Within hours, millions of people liked Mr Depp's post. However, hours later, Ms Heard lashed out at the verdict and Mr Depp's claims that he is "moving forward".

"As Johnny Depp says he's 'moving forward,' women's rights are moving backward," Ms Heard said via a spokesperson, as quoted by Today.com. She added, "The verdict's message to victims of domestic violence is [to] be afraid to stand up and speak out."

On June 1, a jury unanimously found "clear and convincing evidence" that Ms Heard defamed Mr Depp when she wrote an op-ed about being a victim of domestic violence for the Washington Post in 2018. Mr Depp was awarded $15 million by a jury, which later capped at $10.35 million. Ms Heard, on the other hand, was awarded $2 million in damages in a counterclaim against her ex over defamatory comments made by his lawyer, who referred to her abuse claims as a "hoax".

Following the verdict, both Hollywood stars released statements. Ms Heard had shared a statement on social media saying she was "heartbroken" about the outcome. Meanwhile, Mr Depp also penned down his emotions and released a message saying that the jury gave his life back.