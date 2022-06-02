Jury Finds Johnny Depp, Amber Heard Both Liable For Defamation

The jury also awarded Johnny Depp $15 million in damages and Heard $2 million.

A US jury on Wednesday found both Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard liable for defamation following an intense trial riding on bitterly contested allegations of domestic abuse.

The seven-member jury in Virginia awarded Depp $15 million in damages after finding that a 2018 article penned by Heard on the "sexual violence" she had suffered was defamatory to Depp.

The jury also found that Heard was defamed by statements made by Depp's lawyer, Adam Waldman, who told the Daily Mail that her abuse claims were a "hoax," and awarded her $2 million in damages.

