Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard Trial Court Wristbands On Sale For Rs 3.8 Lakh

People are still clamouring for a piece of the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial drama. The defamation trial attendees are now selling their wristbands from the courtroom in Fairfax County, Virginia. These bands are currently being auctioned off for a large sum of money online.

On eBay, a blue wristband, which was from May 23, had a starting price of $4,999 (about Rs 3.88 lakh). The seller wrote in the description, “Up for auction is 1 of 100 actual wristbands given out on day 20 of the Depp v Heard trial in Fairfax County, Virginia at the County courthouse. This was the first day of the final week of the trial, and one of the busiest days. I was there and you are obtaining this from a verified first person source.”

Stating that the “blue wristband was for access to the courtroom to witness the trial in person,” the seller added, “The wristband has been cut so I could remove it from my wrist, you cannot reattach it without using glue or tape; but I figure this would be better framed. This was also one of the longer days of court, beginning at 9 am and going until 5:30 pm.”

Similarly, an orange wristband had a starting offer of $500 (about Rs 39,000). Its description read, “This is a wristband that was used to enter one of the last days of the Johnny Depp Trial on Thursday, May 26, 2022. It is number 77 for number 77 in line to enter the courtroom. This wristband is priceless in that the trial is a part of pop culture history. I am willing to negotiate.”

Also, up for grabs was a red wristband that sold for $4,500 (about Rs 3.49 lakh).

Depp was awarded significantly more damages than Heard by a jury on June 1, resulting in a legal victory for the actor. It found that Heard had defamed Depp in her December 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post and awarded him $15 million ($10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages).

After Depp was found to have defamed Heard on one of three claims, she was granted $2 million in damages.