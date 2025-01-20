Biden Welcomes Trump To White House For Courtesy Visit

Washington:
US President Joe Biden welcomed his successor Donald Trump to the White House for a courtesy visit on Monday, ahead of the latter's inauguration.
Accompanied by First Lady Jill Biden, the outgoing president welcomed Trump and his wife Melania, exchanging brief remarks before they walked inside the building.
(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world