Advertisement

Biden Welcomes Trump To White House For Courtesy Visit

Accompanied by First Lady Jill Biden, the outgoing president welcomed Trump and his wife Melania, exchanging brief remarks before they walked inside the building.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Biden Welcomes Trump To White House For Courtesy Visit
Washington:

US President Joe Biden welcomed his successor Donald Trump to the White House for a courtesy visit on Monday, ahead of the latter's inauguration.

Accompanied by First Lady Jill Biden, the outgoing president welcomed Trump and his wife Melania, exchanging brief remarks before they walked inside the building.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Biden Welcomes Trump, Trump White House
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com