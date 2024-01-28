Joe Biden Vows Reprisals After 3 US Troops Killed In Drone Strike In Jordan

Joe Biden vowed a strike back after US troops were killed in a drone attack in Jordan (File/AFP)

US President Joe Biden vowed on Sunday to strike back after a drone attack he blamed on Iran-backed militant groups killed three US troops in Jordan.

"Have no doubt -- we will hold all those responsible to account at a time and in a manner of our choosing," the president said in a statement.

