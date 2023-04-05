Joe Biden Set To Skip King Charles' Coronation, US First Lady To Attend Instead: Report

No sitting US President has ever attended a British royal coronation

United States President Joe Biden is likely to skip the coronation ceremony of Britain's King Charles III scheduled to be held next month, Guardian reported. No sitting US President has ever attended a British royal coronation.

First Lady Jill Biden will lead the American delegation at King Charles III's coronation next month while President Biden will remain stateside, the White House confirmed Tuesday. On Tuesday, Mr Biden also spoke with King Charles to congratulate him and let him know the first lady “looks forward to attending on behalf of the United States,” the administration said in a statement.

A White House statement read: "President Joseph R Biden Jr spoke today with King Charles III, underscoring the strength of the relationship between our countries and the friendship between our people. The president congratulated the King on his upcoming coronation and informed him that First Lady Jill Biden looks forward to attending on behalf of the United States. The president also conveyed his desire to meet with the King in the United Kingdom at a future date.''

King Charles and his wife Queen Consort Camilla, will be formally crowned on May 6 in a ceremony at London's Westminster Abbey. On Wednesday, the Royal Family released the invite to King Charles III and Queen Camilla's coronation.

As the countdown to the Coronation continues, a new photograph of The King and The Queen Consort has been released.



📸 Hugo Burnand pic.twitter.com/cx0uf3ZxSu — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 4, 2023

The invite also revealed Camilla Parker-Bowles' new title. The invite shows the official use of "Queen Camilla", making the transition from the title of "Queen Consort".

King Charles's grandson Prince George and the grandchildren of the Queen Consort Camilla will play major roles in the coronation of the British monarch next month, Buckingham Palace confirmed on Tuesday. More than 2,000 guests, including many heads of state, are expected to be invited by the British government to attend the coronation.

As per CNN, the last coronation ceremony took place nearly 70 years ago as King Charles' mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was crowned in June 1953.