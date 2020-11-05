Joe Biden Says 'We Will Be The Winners' Of US Election

Joe Biden said Wednesday he was confident of winning the presidency. (FILE)

Democrat Joe Biden said Wednesday he was confident of winning the presidency once all votes are counted, saying he was leading Donald Trump in the remaining swing states that will determine the election's outcome.

"When the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners," Biden said in his hometown of Wilmington, as he stressed that "every vote must be counted," contravening President Trump, whose campaign has asked a court to suspend the tabulation of votes in Michigan.

"We the people will not be silenced," Biden said, as his running mate Kamala Harris stood by his side.

