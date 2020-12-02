'Brilliant Policy Mind': Joe Biden On Indian-American Budget Pick Neera Tanden

Neera Tanden will be the first woman of colour to lead the OMB.

Indian-American Neera Tanden is a brilliant policy mind with critical practical experience across governments, President-elect Joe Biden has said after he formally announced her nomination as the Director of Office of Management and Budget at the White House.

Ms Tanden, 50, if confirmed by the Senate, would be the first woman of colour and first Indian-American to lead the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), which serves the President of the United States in overseeing the implementation of his vision across the Executive Branch.

Specifically, the OMB's mission is to assist the President in meeting his policy, budget, management and regulatory objectives and to fulfill the agency's statutory responsibilities.

Ms Tanden's career has focused on pursuing policies designed to support working families, foster broad-based economic growth, and curb inequality.

"For Director of the Office and Management and Budget, I nominate Neera Tanden. I've known Neera for a long time. A brilliant policy mind with critical practical experience across government," Mr Biden said at the Transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware on Tuesday.

"She was raised by a single mom on food stamps, an immigrant from India who struggled, worked hard, and did everything she could for her daughter to live out her American dream. And Neera did just that. She understands the struggles that millions of Americans are facing," he said.

"She will be in charge of laying out my budget that will help us control the virus, deal with the economic crisis, and build back better. But above all, she believes what I believe - a budget should reflect our values," he said.

In her remarks, Ms Tanden said it is her honour to help shape budgets and programmes to keep lifting Americans up, to pull families back from the brink, "to give everybody the fair chance my mother got, and that everyone deserves".

"I believe so strongly that our government is meant to serve all the American people - Republicans, Democrats, and Independents alike, all of whom deserve to know that their government has their back," she said.

