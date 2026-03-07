US Suspects China In Breach Of FBI Surveillance Network: Report

US investigators believe hackers affiliated with the Chinese government are responsible for a cyber intrusion on an internal Federal Bureau of Investigation computer network that holds information related to some domestic surveillance orders, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The scope and severity of the intrusion are not known, and the investigation is in its early stages, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The FBI and the Chinese embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

