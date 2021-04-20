Joe Biden Says Evidence 'Overwhelming' In George Floyd Trial

Joe Biden, who spoke with the Floyd family, said they were feeling "pressure and anxiety."

President Joe Biden on Tuesday called for the "right" verdict in the trial of the ex-policeman accused of murdering George Floyd and called the evidence "overwhelming."

"I'm praying the verdict is the right verdict. I think (it's)... overwhelming in my view," Biden told reporters, noting that he was only speaking openly because the jury has been sequestered.

Biden, who spoke with the Floyd family, said they were feeling "pressure and anxiety."

