Joe Biden Looks Forward To Speaking With Next UK PM Rishi Sunak: White House

U.S. President Joe Biden looks forward to speaking with Britain's next prime minister, Rishi Sunak, in coming days, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Monday.

Jean-Pierre said protocol called for the U.S. president to wait to offer his congratulations until after an incoming British prime minister had met with the British monarch and been formally invited to form a new government.

"But President Biden looks forward to speaking with Minister Sunak in the upcoming days," Jean-Pierre said, underscoring Washington's commitment to continued close cooperation with Britain.

