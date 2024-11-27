Job Application Puzzle Goes Viral: Can You Solve This Brain Teaser?

A mind-boggling brain teaser from a job application is challenging people to uncover the logic behind a sequence of letter combinations. The puzzle, shared on Reddit, is intriguing problem-solvers worldwide.

The teaser reads, "Just for fun, answer this." The sequence presented in the teaser is AC, DG, GK, JO, MS. The task is to determine the combination corresponding with P. The Reddit user mentioned the question was on their daughter's job application, adding, "Daughter is applying for a job and they have this in the application. Any ideas?"

This puzzle became a hot topic online, with people debating possible solutions.

A Reddit user shared, "First row skips two letters - A (BC) D(EF) G (HI) J. Second row skips three letters - C (DEF) G (HIJ) K (LMN) O (PQR) S. So the answer is W."

Another agreed, saying the answer would be "W."

Someone else said the solution would be "V."

