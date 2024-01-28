16-Year-Old Boy Becomes Megaminx European Record Holder After Solving Puzzle In 31.4 Seconds

A Megaminx is a 12-sided puzzle which works similarly to a Rubik's Cube

A 16-year-old student named Aidan Grainger from Royal Wootton Bassett Academy became a European record holder for 'speedcubing' the 'Megaminx'.

A Megaminx is a 12-sided puzzle which works similarly to a Rubik's Cube. His skilful finger-twiddling accomplishment places him as the ninth fastest Megaminx player globally, and he aspires to set a new world record in the future, BBC reported.

Over 200,000 competitive speedcubers took part in the official World Cube Association competition.

The Megaminx has 12 faces and 50 moving parts, compared with Rubik's cube which has six sides and 20 movable pieces.

Talking about his achievement, Aidan told Swindon Link, "I'm proud to achieve this record because it is something I have been trying to achieve for a long time now.

"It is such a joy and relief after so many fails in competitions and I'm hoping in the future that I can further improve this record and break the world record.

"With my exams, I may need to practice a little less. However, it relaxes me and helps [me] think so I will keep it up."

Anita Ellis, Headteacher at Royal Wootton Bassett Academy, said, "When we received the email, I felt it important to champion Aidan's efforts, especially when so many like me would not even know what it is.

"I had to research Megaminx and I was doubly impressed. All of us at Royal Wootton Basset Academy are incredibly proud of Aidan for the hard work and dedication to receive his title."

Meanwhile, speedcubing is the name given to the competitive sport of solving puzzles such as Rubik's cube or the Megaminx.

The world record of Megaminx is 24.12 seconds and was set by Leandro Martin Lopez in Argentina on December 8.



