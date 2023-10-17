JK Rowling Calls Hamas 'Despicable' For Kidnap Of Autistic 12-Year-Old

"Kidnapping children is despicable and wholly unjustifiable."

J.K. Rowling has strongly condemned Hamas after being tagged in a photo of a 12-year-old autistic Harry Potter fan who was kidnapped by the terrorist organisation. The Israeli government shared a picture of little Noya dressed in a costume similar to the characters from the Harry Potter series.

They wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “This beautiful 12-year-old girl with autism was kidnapped from her home by Hamas terrorists and was taken to Gaza. Noya, is sensitive, kind, funny and a massive Harry Potter fan. @jk_rowling can you help us get her story out? Share this and help us bring Noya home.” The young girl is seen holding one of Ms Rowling's books and a wand in the photo.

Responding to the picture, Ms Rowling said, “Kidnapping children is despicable and wholly unjustifiable. For obvious reasons, this picture has hit home with me. May Noya and all hostages taken by Hamas be returned soon, safely, to their families.”

Many people in the comments are in agreement with Ms Rowling and voiced their strong disapproval of kidnapping innocent children. One user wrote on X, “All children are innocent. All violence against children is despicable. This includes kidnapping them & dropping bombs on them from up high & calling it ‘collateral damage'. These actions are exactly the same & both should be condemned.”

A psychologist, who has a family member with autism, shared, “That poor child also has autism - and as someone with experience of ASD in my extended family - and a charity that I support - I hope with all my heart she's freed soon, can't imagine her terror. And all the other hostages come home soon too! #FreeAllHostages.”

A third responded, “My son has autism, and I just can't even imagine what I would do if this happened to him.”

Meanwhile, over 1,400 Israelis have been killed in the Israel-Gaza war, reported news agency AP.