'Jihadist, Fake': Trump Attacks Michigan Senate Candidate Abdul El-Sayed

US President Donald Trump on Friday launched a sharp attack on a Michigan Democratic Senate candidate, Abdul El-Sayed, accusing him of having links to the Muslim Brotherhood and describing him as a "jihadist" who should not serve in the US Congress.

Speaking to reporters on the White House South Lawn before leaving for a campaign rally in Florida, Trump said he was looking forward to visiting Michigan and campaigning for Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers.

The President made a series of allegations against Rogers' Democratic opponent, Sayed.

"I can talk about a man who's a Muslim Brotherhood person, who's a jihadist, and who can't be in our Senate," Trump said.

He accused Sayed of misrepresenting his political positions and suggested that his earlier statements contradicted his present public image.

"He's a fake. He's a fake guy," Trump said.

The President urged reporters to examine the candidate's past remarks, claiming they would reveal views different from those he was now presenting to voters.

"All you have to do is look at his statements from two years ago," he said.

Trump did not identify the specific statements or provide documentary evidence to substantiate his allegations during the exchange.

The remarks came as the President discussed his campaign schedule ahead of the November midterm elections.

Asked about his planned visit to Michigan, Trump expressed confidence that the appearance would draw considerable attention.

"I'm looking forward to going to Michigan," he said.

He also endorsed Rogers, the Republican candidate seeking election to the Senate.

"And by the way, Mike Rogers will be a great senator," Trump said.

Trump then returned to his criticism of the Democratic candidate, alleging that he had been associated with the Muslim Brotherhood.

"He was a member, probably still is, of the Muslim Brotherhood," Trump said.

Trump also challenged the candidate's political moderation and used inflammatory language to describe his views.

"He's a jihadist. He's a vicious, violent jihadist, and he has no place in our government," he said.

The accusations were made without any documented findings or supporting material being presented during the exchange.

The President said he expected a lively political contest in Michigan and appeared eager to use his forthcoming campaign appearance to challenge the Democratic candidate directly.

"I think it's going to be wild," Trump said.

The Michigan Senate contest is among the races discussed by Trump as Republicans seek to maintain their position in Congress.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)