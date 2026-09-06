Jeff Bezos' Ex-Wife MacKenzie Scott Among World's Biggest Donors After Giving Away Billions

Mackenzie Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has become one of the biggest individual donors in the world in recent years. Following her 2019 divorce from Bezos, Scott has given away billions of dollars through her organisation, Yield Giving, according to Forbes.

According to Forbes, Scott has donated $26.4 billion in less than seven years, including an estimated $7.2 billion in 2025 alone. Her donations recently earned her a place on Forbes' Iconoclast 50 list. Despite giving away more than $26.3 billion, the 56-year-old remains one of the world's wealthiest women.

Scott has given money to more than 2,500 groups, making her one of the most prolific individual donors in history. Only Warren Buffett, Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates have donated more, although their giving has taken place over a much longer period.

MacKenzie Scott is a philanthropist, author and the former wife of Jeff Bezos, whom she was married to for 25 years. As part of their divorce in 2019, she received a 4% stake in Amazon.

In May 2019, shortly after announcing the terms of the divorce on Twitter, Scott signed the Giving Pledge. She promised to give away at least half of her wealth during her lifetime.

Through Yield Giving, Scott shares details of the $19.3 billion she has given to more than 2,500 nonprofits. Her donations have supported organisations working in areas including education, affordable housing, healthcare, economic mobility, disaster relief and climate initiatives.

Since 2020, MacKenzie Scott has donated $20 million to Xavier University, $20 million to Morehouse College, $80 million to Howard University and $38 million to Spelman College, among others.

Earlier this year, MacKenzie Scott donated $70 million to Meals on Wheels America.

Despite the large amount she has donated, Scott continues to be among the world's wealthiest women.