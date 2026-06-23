Japanese PM Likely To Visit India From July 1-3, New Delhi May Host Talks

Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is expected to pay her first official visit to India from July 1 to 3, marking a significant milestone in India-Japan relations and providing an opportunity for both countries to deepen cooperation across strategic, economic and regional issues, sources told NDTV.

The visit, if confirmed, would be Takaichi's first bilateral trip to India since assuming office and comes at a time when New Delhi and Tokyo are seeking to strengthen their partnership amid evolving geopolitical and economic dynamics in the Indo-Pacific region.

According to sources, discussions on the itinerary had included the possibility of holding part of the visit in Guwahati. The northeastern city was considered a potential venue and was offered to the Japanese side as part of efforts to showcase India's growing connectivity and development initiatives in the region.

However, the visit is now likely to be confined to the national capital due to scheduling constraints on the Japanese Prime Minister's side. Sources said Takaichi is currently balancing a packed domestic agenda, including an ongoing session of Japan's Diet, the country's Parliament, leaving only a narrow window between her proposed arrival in India and departure.

Given the tight schedule, as well as the additional logistical requirements associated with travel outside Delhi, both sides are understood to have gravitated towards a capital-centric programme. Officials believe that concentrating engagements in Delhi would allow leaders and delegations to make optimal use of the limited time available during the visit.

Sources indicated that hosting the visit in Delhi would also facilitate several programme elements that both governments are keen to include in order to inject fresh momentum into bilateral ties. While details of the agenda are yet to be officially announced, discussions are expected to focus on strengthening economic cooperation, infrastructure partnerships, technology collaboration, supply chain resilience and regional security issues.

India and Japan share a longstanding Special Strategic and Global Partnership that has expanded significantly over the past decade. Japan remains one of India's most important development partners, with cooperation spanning high-speed rail, industrial corridors, clean energy, advanced manufacturing and connectivity projects.

The planned visit follows a recent interaction between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Takaichi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France, where the two leaders held a brief meeting and reviewed the trajectory of bilateral relations. Diplomatic sources said that engagement helped set the stage for a more substantive exchange during the upcoming India visit.

The July trip is expected to provide an opportunity for both sides to review progress on ongoing initiatives and outline new areas of cooperation as India and Japan continue to play increasingly important roles in shaping the strategic landscape of the Indo-Pacific.