Explained: Why Japan Is Among The World's Most Earthquake-Prone Countries

Japan was hit by a 7.4-magnitude earthquake on Monday, Japan's Meteorological Agency (JMA) said, issuing a tsunami warning for waves up to three metres (10 feet).

The powerful quake, which hit at 4:53 pm (07:53 GMT) in Pacific waters off northern Iwate Prefecture, shook large buildings hundreds of kilometres away.

40 minutes after the quake, a port in Kuji in Iwate was hit by an 80-centimetre tsunami wave, according to reports.

Events like these are not unusual for Japan.

Japan is among the most earthquake-prone nations in the world, experiencing a tremor roughly every five minutes. Situated along the Pacific "Ring of Fire," which is a zone of active volcanoes and deep oceanic trenches, the country accounts for nearly 20% of all global earthquakes measuring 6.0 or higher.

What makes Japan particularly vulnerable is what lies beneath it. The country is positioned over the meeting point of four major tectonic plates. Interactions between these plates create immense geological stress, which makes the nation experience thousands of tremors every year, averaging around 1,500.

Offshore earthquakes, like the one reported on Monday, are closely monitored because they can also trigger tsunamis, even if the shaking on land is less severe.

What Is the 'Ring of Fire'?

Home to about 75% of the world's active volcanoes, the 'Ring of Fire' is a 40,000-km horseshoe-shaped belt around the edges of the Pacific Ocean, known for its intense seismic and volcanic activity. It experiences over 90% of the world's earthquakes.

The reason lies beneath the surface. Several major tectonic plates, including the Pacific and Philippine Sea plates, are in constant motion here. They collide, slide past each other, or dive beneath neighbouring plates. These interactions create immense geological stress, which is released through earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

Countries along this belt include Japan, Indonesia, the Philippines, New Zealand, and parts of the United States, among others, all of which regularly experience seismic activity.