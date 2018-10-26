Khashoggi Did Not Want To Go To Saudi Consulate, Fiancee Reveals

Jamal Khashoggi's fiancee also said he assumed Saudi authorities would not interrogate or arrest him in Turkey.

World | | Updated: October 26, 2018 18:38 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Khashoggi Did Not Want To Go To Saudi Consulate, Fiancee Reveals

Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed inside the Saudi consulate in Turkey.

Istanbul: 

The fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi said on Friday he assumed Saudi authorities would not interrogate or arrest him in Turkey, although he was concerned tensions would arise when he visited the consulate in Istanbul.

In an interview with Turkish broadcaster Haberturk, Hatice Cengiz said Khashoggi had not wanted to go to the Saudi consulate, which he entered on Oct. 2 before being killed.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Khashoggi caseJamal KhashoggiKhashoggi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveRahul GandhiCBI ChiefP ChidambaramNews in BanglaTamil NewsLive TVPNR StatusTrain StatusCardiorespiratory Meghan Markle Virat KohliKedar Jadhav

................................ Advertisement ................................