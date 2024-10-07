Jailed Imran Khan Banned From Meeting Wife, Lawyers Over "Security Concerns"

Pakistan's Punjab government on Monday banned jailed former premier Imran Khan from meeting his family members, lawyers and party leaders till October 18 due to "security concerns", amidst his party staging anti-government protests in several cities.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Khan has been lodged in Rawalpindi's Adiala Jail in multiple cases since August 2023.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has accused PTI of trying to disrupt the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit scheduled to be held on Oct 15 and 16 in Islamabad and emphasised that the government will ensure that these plans do not succeed.

"Incarcerated PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi have been banned from meeting their family, lawyers, and party leaders at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, till Oct 18," a Punjab government official said.

The government has decided given "security concerns", he said.

According to PTI sources, the government has decided in anticipation of the upcoming SCO summit.

The coalition government led by PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif has alleged that PTI is staging protests in Islamabad to sabotage the summit. The Pakistan Army has been called in to provide security for the SCO summit.

Earlier, security agencies arrested six Adiala jail staff for aiding the PTI founder.

Meanwhile, a PTI spokesperson said the legal team of Khan will file a petition in court, requesting the lifting of a ban on meetings with Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi. "Justice Sardar Ijaz of Islamabad High Court had ordered the authorities not too long ago to arrange meetings via video link, if not possible physically, given the number of cases Imran Khan has to deal with, legal consultation is given and, therefore should be provided," he said.

PTI supporters held anti-government protests in several parts of Pakistan, including Islamabad, Lahore and Rawalpindi.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)