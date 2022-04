Ex-CEO Jack Dorsey Calls Elon Musk 'Singular Solution' For Twitter

Ex-Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey called Elon Musk buying Twitter a step in the right direction.

After Tesla Chief Elon Musk succeeded in his bid to take over Twitter, the former CEO of the microblogging site Jack Dorsey dropped a series of tweets, suggesting that he supports the move.

"In principle, I don't believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness," Dorsey tweeted.

I love Twitter. Twitter is the closest thing we have to a global consciousness. — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 26, 2022

The idea and service is all that matters to me, and I will do whatever it takes to protect both. Twitter as a company has always been my sole issue and my biggest regret. It has been owned by Wall Street and the ad model. Taking it back from Wall Street is the correct first step. — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 26, 2022

In principle, I don't believe anyone should own or run Twitter. It wants to be a public good at a protocol level, not a company. Solving for the problem of it being a company however, Elon is the singular solution I trust. I trust his mission to extend the light of consciousness. — jack⚡️ (@jack) April 26, 2022

Twitter on Monday (local time) confirmed the sale of the company to Musk for USD 44 billion. Under the terms of the deal, shareholders will receive USD 54.20 in cash for each share of Twitter stock they own, matching Musk's original offer and marking a 38 per cent premium over the stock price the day before Musk revealed his stake in the company, CNN reported.

"Elon's goal of creating a platform that is maximally trusted and broadly inclusive is the right one. This is also @paraga's goal, and why I chose him. Thank you both for getting the company out of an impossible situation. This is the right path I believe it with all my heart," he added.

Dorsey, the maverick co-founder of Twitter, on November 29, 2021 suddenly announced his resignation. Parag Agarwal, an IITian who was CTO at Twitter, was named his replacement.

