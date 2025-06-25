"It's Done": Indian Origin Democrat Zohran Mamdani Wins New York Mayoral Primary

Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old Indian-origin Muslim and a left-leaning socialist, has won New York City's Democratic mayoral primary, defeating former governor Andrew Cuomo. Mamdani secured 43.5 per cent votes, while Mr Cuomo trailed behind with 36.3 per cent, according to the latest trends.

Mamdani-- who is the son of acclaimed Indian American filmmaker Mira Nair and an Indian-born Ugandan Marxist scholar Mahmood Mamdani--thanked his supporters for his stunning victory in the Democratic mayoral primary polls.

"In the words of Nelson Mandela: it always seems impossible until it's done. My friends, it is done. And you are the ones who did it. I am honoured to be your Democratic nominee for the Mayor of New York City," he wrote on X.

The Democratic party's primary contest featured almost a dozen candidates seeking to become mayor of the biggest US city, where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans three to one. Voters cast ballots during a smothering heatwave before polls closed at 9:00 pm (0100 GMT Wednesday), but final results may take time to finalise.

With the Democrats reeling nationally from Trump's presidential election last year, the high-profile city race has done little to calm party nerves. But Mamdani's upbeat campaign, built with youthful social media savvy and campaign promises to improve the city's affordability, appears to have resonated with voters.

Cuomo stepped down as New York governor four years ago after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment. He was also accused of mismanaging the state's response to the COVID pandemic.

Staunchly pro-Israel Cuomo led in polls for most of the race, with massive name recognition as the son of another New York governor, as well as support from powerful centrist figures, including former president Bill Clinton.

Mamdani, meanwhile, is backed by the Democratic Socialists of America -- the kind of niche, leftist affiliation that might work in the Big Apple but many analysts warn against.