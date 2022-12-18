Elon Musk's Mother Reports 'Gun With 2 Bullets' Threat To The Billionaire

Reacting to his mother's tweet, Elon Musk said that it is fine.

Days after Elon Musk revealed that a person followed his 2-year-old son, Mr Musk's mother Maye Musk reported a “gun with two bullets' ' threat to the tech billionaire. Reacting to his mother's report, Elon Musk tweeted, “It's fine.” This came after Larry Elder, in a tweet, said, “If Adolph Hitler, Mao Tse Tung and Elon Musk were walking down the street, and you gave an American lefty a gun with two bullets—he'd put both in Elon Musk.”

It's fine — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Calling out Mr Elder, Maye Musk said, “What a hateful and threatening tweet. I hope you don't have children or any family because they would hang their heads in shame.”

What a hateful and threatening tweet. I hope you don't have children or any family, because they would hang their heads in shame. https://t.co/INSjQSTKzx — Maye Musk (@mayemusk) December 18, 2022

Elon Musk too shared his thoughts on a “gun with two bullets” threat in his signature style. Replying to Mr Elder, the Tesla boss wrote, “And, miss both times.”

And miss both times — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

Earlier, Elon Musk had stated his son, who was travelling in a car, was followed by a “crazy stalker” at night. Mr Musk added that he would take legal action against Jack Sweeney, a university student behind the now-suspended Twitter account that tracked the billionaire's private jet flights.

Giving a warning, Mr Musk said, “Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info. Posting locations someone travelled to on a slightly delayed basis isn't a safety problem, so is ok.”

Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info.



Posting locations someone traveled to on a slightly delayed basis isn't a safety problem, so is ok. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2022

In a follow-up post, Mr Musk wrote, “Last night, a car carrying lil X in LA was followed by a crazy stalker (thinking it was me), who later blocked the car from moving & climbed onto the hood. Legal action is being taken against Sweeney and organisations who supported harm to my family.”

Anyone recognize this person or car? pic.twitter.com/2U0Eyx7iwl — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 15, 2022

Elon Musk also shared a video of the stalker and asked if anyone could recognise him.