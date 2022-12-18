Elon Musk's Mother Reports "Gun With 2 Bullets" Threat To The Billionaire

Earlier, Elon Musk had stated his son, who was travelling in a car, was followed by a "crazy stalker" at night.

Reacting to his mother's tweet, Elon Musk said that it is fine.

Days after Elon Musk revealed that a person followed his 2-year-old son, Mr Musk's mother Maye Musk reported a “gun with two bullets' ' threat to the tech billionaire. Reacting to his mother's report, Elon Musk tweeted, “It's fine.” This came after Larry Elder, in a tweet, said, “If Adolph Hitler, Mao Tse Tung and Elon Musk were walking down the street, and you gave an American lefty a gun with two bullets—he'd put both in Elon Musk.” 

Calling out Mr Elder, Maye Musk said, “What a hateful and threatening tweet. I hope you don't have children or any family because they would hang their heads in shame.” 

Elon Musk too shared his thoughts on a  “gun with two bullets” threat in his signature style. Replying to Mr Elder, the Tesla boss wrote, “And, miss both times.”

Earlier, Elon Musk had stated his son, who was travelling in a car, was followed by a “crazy stalker” at night. Mr Musk added that he would take legal action against Jack Sweeney, a university student behind the now-suspended Twitter account that tracked the billionaire's private jet flights. 

Giving a warning, Mr Musk said, “Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info. Posting locations someone travelled to on a slightly delayed basis isn't a safety problem, so is ok.”

In a follow-up post, Mr Musk wrote, “Last night, a car carrying lil X in LA was followed by a crazy stalker (thinking it was me), who later blocked the car from moving & climbed onto the hood. Legal action is being taken against Sweeney and organisations who supported harm to my family.”

Elon Musk also shared a video of the stalker and asked if anyone could recognise him. 

