Israel's Netanyahu To Undergo Prostate Removal Surgery Today

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is to undergo prostate removal surgery on Sunday, his office said after he was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection.

The procedure comes with Israel at war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip more than 14 months after they carried out an unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7 last year.

Netanyahu underwent a test at Hadassah Hospital on Wednesday, where he was "diagnosed with a urinary tract infection resulting from a benign prostate enlargement," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

"As a result, the prime minister will undergo prostate removal surgery tomorrow," it said.

In March, he underwent a hernia surgery, while in July last year doctors implanted a pacemaker in Netanyahu after a medical scare.

