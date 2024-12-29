Advertisement

Israel's Netanyahu To Undergo Prostate Removal Surgery Today

In March, Netanyahu underwent a hernia surgery, Last year, doctors implanted a pacemaker in him after a medical scare.

Jerusalem:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is to undergo prostate removal surgery on Sunday, his office said after he was diagnosed with a urinary tract infection.

The procedure comes with Israel at war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip more than 14 months after they carried out an unprecedented attack on Israel on October 7 last year.

Netanyahu underwent a test at Hadassah Hospital on Wednesday, where he was "diagnosed with a urinary tract infection resulting from a benign prostate enlargement," the prime minister's office said in a statement.

"As a result, the prime minister will undergo prostate removal surgery tomorrow," it said.

In March, he underwent a hernia surgery, while in July last year doctors implanted a pacemaker in Netanyahu after a medical scare.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

