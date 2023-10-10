Israeli TV Host's Sister Killed 'Execution Style' While Hiding From Hamas Group

Mapal Adam was the younger sister of Ma'ayan Adam

A 27-year-old Israeli woman was killed "executive style" while trying to hide from Hamas gunmen at a music festival near the Gaza Strip. Mapal Adam was the younger sister of Ma'ayan Adam, a well-known television host in Israel, recognised for her appearances on "Dancing With The Stars" and her role as an anchor on a popular news program, according to News.com.au.

Ma'ayan Adam posted a heartbreaking message on her Instagram and revealed details of her sister's death to her 300,000 followers. Ms Adam shared that her sister had sought refuge underneath a truck, attempting to evade the attackers. She was killed while being held by her boyfriend, Roey, who suffered gunshot wounds to the back. Fortunately, he is expected to recover.

Ms Adam shared, "On Saturday afternoon, in this seemingly idyllic setting, Mapal, our beloved, concealed herself beneath a truck, playing dead," the picture also featured a photograph of Mapal's cell phone, an image captured from beneath the vehicle.

"She held out for hours and didn't move until terrorists killed her execution style," she wrote.

She added, "This is the last photo she took, this is her phone."

"She and her boyfriend, Roey, moved in together this past week and she was the happiest person in the world," Ma'ayan Adam wrote.

"He was lying next to her [as she lay on the ground], suffered gunshot wounds in the back, and survived to tell us how she died in his arms," she wrote.

She wrote that the family was "crushed to pieces" and was suffering "pain that I didn't know existed."

Thousands of young people attended the Nature Party, near Kibbutz Re'im close to Gaza, which became one of the first targets of Palestinian gunmen who crossed into Israel early on Saturday in the biggest attack on the country in decades.



