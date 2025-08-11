After UK And Canada, Australia To Recognise Palestinian State In September

Australia will formally recognise a Palestinian state at the United Nations summit in September, breaking with its close ally the US as concern mounts over Israel's plans for a military campaign in parts of the Gaza Strip.

"A two-state solution is humanity's best hope to break the cycle of violence in the Middle East and to bring an end to the conflict, suffering, and starvation in Gaza," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told reporters at Parliament House in Canberra following a Cabinet meeting on Monday.

The recognition - to be made at the 80th UN General Assembly - lends legitimacy to the cause of Palestinian statehood and would see Australia join France, the UK, and Canada. The US, so far, has opposed recognition of a Palestinian state outside of a peace agreement with Israel.

The Netanyahu government on Friday authorised an advance on Gaza City, after talks on a third ceasefire between Israel and Hamas stalled in July. Israeli forces had previously skirted the area for fear that hostages believed to be held there could be hurt or lost in the chaos of combat. About 20 hostages are still believed to be alive.

Prior to Australia's announcement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had described Canberra's planned recognition as "shameful." Albanese said at his press conference on Monday that the situation in Gaza "has gone beyond the world's worst fears," referring to the impact on civilians.

"The toll of the status quo is growing by the day, and it could be measured in innocent lives," Albanese said. "The world cannot wait for success to be guaranteed. That only means waiting for a day that will never come."

Australia's announcement came shortly after New Zealand said it is considering recognition of a state of Palestine, with a formal decision to be taken in September.

The Israel Defence Forces already control some 75 per cent of Gaza, displacing hundreds of thousands of Palestinians whose towns and homes have been reduced to ruins.

Netanyahu, during a weekend press conference, argued that Israel had in fact been applying force "judiciously" in its military campaign. "They know what they would do if right next to Melbourne, or right next to Sydney, you had this horrific attack. I think you would do at least what we're doing."

Hamas, an Islamist faction that is on Western terrorism blacklists, triggered Israel's longest war with an Oct. 7, 2023, attack in which some 1,200 people were killed and 250 kidnapped.

"Our government has made it clear that there can be no role for the terrorists of Hamas in any future Palestinian state," Albanese said. "This is one of the commitments Australia has sought and received from President Abbas and the Palestinian Authority."

Though the Israeli army has yet to mobilise the reinforcements required to roll into action in Gaza, its plan has drawn condemnation from numerous foreign powers already upset at a hunger crisis besetting Palestinians in Gaza, after Israel cut off aid between March and May in a bid to sideline Hamas. The US, by contrast, has indicated readiness to back its Middle Eastern ally.

Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong, speaking alongside Albanese at the press conference, said she had talked with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio "as a matter of diplomatic courtesy" to inform him of Australia's plan.

"We have an opportunity as a nation to contribute to momentum towards two states," Albanese said. "That is the only prospect for peace."