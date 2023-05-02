Israeli President To Walk To King Charles' Coronation. Here's Why

Israeli President Isaac Herzog will walk to the coronation of King Charles. (File)

Israeli President Isaac Herzog and British Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis will walk to the coronation of King Charles in London on Saturday to abide by a religious prohibition on travel by car during the Jewish Sabbath, Herzog's office said on Tuesday.

Isaac Herzog and his wife will represent Israel at the event and will stay at accommodation near Westminster Abbey, where Charles will be crowned in Britain's first such ceremony in 70 years.

Mr Herzog's arrival is being coordinated with Rabbi Mirvis to ensure proper observance of the Sabbath, his office said in its statement.

Britain's chief rabbi is due to deliver a special prayer at the service.

