Israeli PM Invited By Trump To White House During Call: Netanyahu's Office

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, this evening, spoke with US President Donald Trump," the premier's office said in a statement. "Trump has invited Prime Minister Netanyahu to a meeting at the White House in the near future."

"The two leaders stressed the importance and obligation of disarming Hamas," Netanyahu's office said.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was invited by US President Donald Trump to visit the White House "in the near future" during a phone call on Monday, his office said.

"The two leaders stressed the importance and obligation of disarming Hamas and demilitarising the Gaza Strip, and discussed expanding the peace agreements," Netanyahu's office said.

