Israeli Army Declares Gaza "A Dangerous Combat Zone"

The Israeli military declared Gaza City "a dangerous combat zone" on Friday, as it prepared to conquer the Palestinian territory's largest city after almost two years of devastating war.

Israel is under mounting pressure at home and abroad to end its offensive in Gaza, where the vast majority of the population has been displaced at least once, and the United Nations has declared a famine.

The Israeli military, however, is gearing up to expand the fighting and seize Gaza City, saying in recent days that its troops were operating on the outskirts "to locate and dismantle terror infrastructure sites".

"Starting today (Friday), at 10:00 (0700GMT), the local tactical pause in military activity will not apply to the area of Gaza City, which constitutes a dangerous combat zone," the military said in a statement, referring to daily pauses in certain areas aimed at facilitating aid distribution.

The military did not call for the population to evacuate immediately, but the army's Arabic-language spokesman, Avichay Adraee, said on Wednesday that the city's evacuation was "inevitable".

The UN estimates that nearly a million people currently live in the Gaza governorate, which includes Gaza City and its surroundings in the north of the territory.

"My heart is burning. We don't want to leave our home. We're exhausted, driven north and south with no relief," said 42-year-old Mohammed Abu Qamar, who is originally from Jabalia camp in northern Gaza but was heading south.

"Death is closing in around us. We walk on the road, not knowing if we'll reach safety or die halfway there," he told AFP by telephone.

'Fear chases us'

AFP footage from Gaza City on Thursday showed displaced Palestinians fleeing southward, their vehicles piled high with mattresses, chairs and bags.

In a statement on Thursday, the military said it was preparing to "expand operations against Hamas in Gaza City", while COGAT, the defence ministry body that oversees civil affairs in the Palestinian territories, said it was undertaking preparations "for moving the population southward for their protection".

Aid groups on the ground have warned against expanding the military campaign.

Abdul Karim Al-Damagh, 64, told AFP he was also heading south and that it was the fifth time he had been displaced since the start of the war.

"Today, once again, I must abandon what remains of my home and memories.... The south may be a bit quieter than here, but it's not safe -- fear chases us, and death is always near," he said.

"All we ask for is mercy. I want to die with my head held high, not standing in a water line or behind a bag of flour."

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz vowed last week to destroy Gaza City if Hamas did not agree to end the war on Israel's terms.

His ministry has approved the military's plan to seize the city and authorised the call-up of roughly 60,000 reservists.

'Endless' horrors

Gaza's civil defence agency reported 33 people killed by Israeli forces across the Palestinian territory on Friday.

Asked for comment by AFP, the Israeli military said it was "checking" the reports.

Media restrictions in Gaza and difficulties in accessing many areas mean AFP is unable to independently verify the tolls and details provided by the civil defence agency or the Israeli military.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday condemned the "endless catalogue of horrors" in Gaza, calling for accountability and warning of potential war crimes.

The UN declared a famine in the Gaza governorate last week, blaming "systematic obstruction" by Israel of humanitarian aid deliveries.

The October 2023 Hamas attack on Israel that sparked the war resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

Out of 251 hostages seized during the assault, 49 are still held in Gaza, including 27, the Israeli military says, are dead.

Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed at least 62,966 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to figures from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza that the UN considers reliable.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)