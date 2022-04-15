Israel's New Laser System To Stop Rockets, Drones: Here's What We Know

Israel has claimed a success rate of 90 per cent on the interception system.

Israel has successfully tested the new “Iron Beam” laser interception system that will use a laser shot to intercept rockets, drones and other incoming threats, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tweeted today along with a video. He added that Iron Beam is the “world's first energy-based weapons system”.

The video walks us through the entire step-up procedure and the way through which the laser interception system detects its targets. Here, we can see the laser-based system intercepting a rocket, a mortar, and a drone. The video is shot at an undisclosed location.

Israel has successfully tested the new “Iron Beam” laser interception system.



This is the world's first energy-based weapons system that uses a laser to shoot down incoming UAVs, rockets & mortars at a cost of $3.50 per shot.



It may sound like science fiction, but it's real. pic.twitter.com/nRXFoYTjIU — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) April 14, 2022

According to ABC News, the missile is designed to add to a series of aerial defence systems and Israel has claimed its success rate is 90 per cent. The country's defence ministry has been undertaking these tests for several years, the report added.

Brigadier General (Res.) Yaniv Rotem, who headed the ministry's research and development team, told The Times Of Israel that the missile tests were undertaken at “challenging” ranges and timings. He added, “The use of a laser is a game-changer and the technology is simple to operate and proves to be economically viable."