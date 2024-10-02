Israel Strike Targets Beirut Southern Suburbs Again: Lebanon State Media

The Israeli strike reportedly took place in the southern suburbs of Beirut where Hezbollah holds sway.
Beirut, Lebanon:
Lebanese official media said an Israeli strike Wednesday targeted Beirut's southern suburbs, after a night of repeated strikes on the area, where Hezbollah holds sway.
"Israeli aircraft targeted the southern suburbs with a strike," the National News Agency reported, while an AFP photographer saw more smoke rising from the area.
