Israel Strike Targets Beirut Southern Suburbs Again: Lebanon State Media

The Lebanese media said an Israeli strike had targeted Beirut's southern suburbs on Wednesday.

Israel Strike Targets Beirut Southern Suburbs Again: Lebanon State Media
The Israeli strike reportedly took place in the southern suburbs of Beirut where Hezbollah holds sway.
Beirut, Lebanon:

Lebanese official media said an Israeli strike Wednesday targeted Beirut's southern suburbs, after a night of repeated strikes on the area, where Hezbollah holds sway.

"Israeli aircraft targeted the southern suburbs with a strike," the National News Agency reported, while an AFP photographer saw more smoke rising from the area.

