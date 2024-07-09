Israel Says Killed Over 100 Hamas Terrorists, Destroyed 6 Tunnels In Gaza's Shejaya

Since Israeli forces returned to the northern Gaza area of Shejaya, where Hamas is trying to reestablish itself, troops have killed more than 150 terrorists and destroyed six "significant" tunnels, the Israel Defence Forces said on Wednesday.

Soldiers from the Paratroopers Brigade and Yahalom, an elite combat engineering unit, have been fighting above and below ground in Shejaya since June 27.

📍Operational Update from Shejaiya:



- 150+ terrorists eliminated

- ⁠6 terrorist tunnels destroyed

- ⁠Booby-trapped buildings dismantled

- ⁠Dozens of weapons and intelligence documents found



While examining the tunnels, a branched tunnel system was located.

According to the army, soldiers have killed more than 150 terrorists in close-quarters combat, destroyed booby-trapped buildings, and seized weapons and intelligence documents.

Six significant tunnels running about six kilometers long have been destroyed and soldiers are continuing their searches. In some of the tunnel branches, hideouts, command and control centers, weapons and intelligence documents were found.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 116 remaining hostages, more than 30 are believed dead.

