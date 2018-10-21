Israel Reopens People, Goods Border Crossings To Gaza

The decision comes after a decrease in the violent events in Gaza over the weekend, a statement from Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman's office said.

World | | Updated: October 21, 2018 10:13 IST
Rafah border crossing with Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip. (AFP)

Jerusalem: 

Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman ordered Sunday that Israel's goods and people border crossings with Gaza be opened, just four days after ordering them closed following a Palestinian rocket attack.

"The decision comes after a decrease in the violent events in Gaza over the weekend and efforts (militant Islamist Gaza rulers) Hamas made to restrain" demonstrators, a statement from Lieberman's office read.



