Israel Reopens People, Goods Border Crossings To Gaza

Rafah border crossing with Egypt in the southern Gaza Strip. (AFP)

Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman ordered Sunday that Israel's goods and people border crossings with Gaza be opened, just four days after ordering them closed following a Palestinian rocket attack.

"The decision comes after a decrease in the violent events in Gaza over the weekend and efforts (militant Islamist Gaza rulers) Hamas made to restrain" demonstrators, a statement from Lieberman's office read.