"In Good Condition": Israel's Netanyahu Undergoes Prostate Removal Surgery

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu successfully underwent prostate removal surgery on Sunday and is in good condition, according to the hospital treating him.

The surgery took place while Israel remains at war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, more than 14 months after an unprecedented attack by them on Israel on October 7 last year.

"The prime minister has awakened from anaesthesia and is in good condition. He has been transferred to the recovery unit and will remain under observation in the coming days," the Hadassah Medical Centre said in a statement.

On Saturday, Netanyahu's office announced that he had been diagnosed with a urinary tract infection caused by a benign prostate enlargement.

Earlier, in March, Netanyahu underwent a hernia surgery, and in July last year, doctors implanted a pacemaker after a medical scare.

