Israel PM Orders Delay Of Today's Release Of Palestinians: Office

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered a delay to Thursday's release of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for three Israeli hostages freed earlier in the latest exchange of the Gaza ceasefire, his office said.

"Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, along with Defence Minister Israel Katz, has instructed the delay of the release of the terrorists scheduled for today until the safe departure of our hostages in the upcoming phases is assured," Netanyahu's office said. A Hamas source told AFP that the group was in touch with mediators to "compel" Israel to release the 110 prisoners due to be freed on Thursday.

