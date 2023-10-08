Explained: Al-Aqsa Mosque And A History Of Israel-Palestine Tensions

The conflict related to the mosque has always triggered tensions between Israel and Gaza.

The barbaric attack launched by Hamas, the Palestinian terrorist group, and the retaliation by Israel has left nearly 1,000 people dead. In the surprise attack, Hamas, on Saturday, launced 5,000 rockets on Israel. The fighters of the terrorist group have also taken Israeli civilians and soldiers hostage.

As per Hamas, this is the start of "Operation Al-Aqsa Deluge," reported The Times Of Israel.

Muhammad Deif, military commander of the group, in a recorded message, said, "Today the people are regaining their revolution," the report added.

Muhammad Deif also stated that Hamas launched more than 5,000 misiles on Israel. He has also asked the "Palestinians living in East Jerusalem to join the forces and expel the occupiers and demolish the walls."

Why is Al-Aqsa mosque so important in Islam?

Al-Aqsa mosque is considered as the third holiest by the Muslims, after Mecca and Medina. The mosque is situated on a hill known to Jews as Har ha-Bayit, or Temple Mount, and to Muslims internationally as al-Haram al-Sharif, or The Noble Sanctuary. This place lies in the heart of Jerusalem's Old City, reported news agency Reuters.

It is also the home to two Muslim holy places - the Dome of the Rock and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, also known as the Qibli Mosque, which was built in the 8th century AD, the report added.

The mosque's history

It overlooks the Western Wall, which is considered as one of the most sacred places of prayers for Jews. It is being said that the first temple was construsted 3,000 years ago by biblical King Solomon.

In 1967, during Middle East War, the site was captured by Israel. Later, Israel "annexed it with the rest of East Jerusalem and adjoining parts of the West Bank in a move not recognized internationally," the Retuers report added.

How Al-Aqsa mosque became focal point of Israeli-Palestinian tensions?

The conflict related to the mosque has always triggered tensions between Israel and Gaza.

In 2021, the clashes between the two sides had led to a 10-day-long war killing more than 200 Palestinians and 10 Isralies, reported New York Times.

In April, this year, Israel police officials got into a fight with Palestinians that led to a cross-border exchange of fire. The clash was reported hours after over 350 people were arrested and removed grom the compound, Reuters said.

As per Waqf staff, police had used rubber bullets and stun grenandes to evacuate the compound. It happened during the holy month of Ramadan.

"Israel's raid into Al-Aqsa mosque, its assault on worshippers, is a slap to recent US efforts which tried to create calm and stability during the month of Ramadan," Nabil Abu Rudeineh, spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, was quoted as saying.