LIVE Updates: Hundreds Killed In Gaza Hospital, Biden Due To Arrive In Israel Today

Hundreds were killed and scores more displaced after air strikes at a hospital in Gaza reportedly killed nearly 500 people on Tuesday as the conflict between Israel and Palestine continues to escalate with both side stepping up their offensives. The horrific attacks were condemned worldwide with Palestinian authorities blaming Israel's ruthless retaliation for the strikes and Israel blaming Hamas for the barrage. The brutal attack took place when US President Joseph Biden is on his way to Israel. The US president said he was "outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion" at the hospital and loss of life.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned the Gaza hospital explosion incident and said that he is "horrified" by the killings of Palestinian civilians. United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres condemned the Gaza hospital explosion incident and said that he is "horrified" by the killings of Palestinian civilians.

A health ministry spokesman, Ashraf Al-Qudra, told news agency Reuters on on Wednesday that hundreds were killed and rescue workers were still removing bodies from the rubble. In the first hours after the blast, a Gaza civil defence chief said 300 people were killed, while health ministry sources put the figure at 500.