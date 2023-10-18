Biden Says US 'Defense Data' Shows Israel Not Behind Gaza Hospital Strike

Joe Biden he had seen "data" from the US Defense Department. (File)

President Joe Biden said Wednesday he had seen "data" from the US Defense Department backing his assertion that Palestinian terrorists, not Israel, were to blame for a devastating strike on a Gaza hospital.

Asked by reporters in Tel Aviv what made him sure that Israel was not responsible for the strike that killed hundreds on Tuesday, Biden replied, "the data I was shown by my defense department".

