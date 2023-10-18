Biden Says He Is 'Outraged And Deeply Saddened' By Gaza Hospital Attack

Biden also directed national security team to continue gathering information about Gaza hospital attack.

US President Joe Biden said Tuesday he was "outraged" by a deadly explosion at a Gaza hospital and had told security advisors to gather more details.

Hamas has blamed Israel for the strike, while Israel says a rocket misfired by Islamic Jihad Palestinian militants was responsible.

"I am outraged and deeply saddened by the explosion at the Al-Ahli Arab hospital in Gaza, and the terrible loss of life that resulted," Biden said in a statement as he headed on a visit to Israel.

Biden said he had spoken to Jordan's King Abdullah II and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "immediately upon hearing this news."

He added that he had "directed my national security team to continue gathering information about what exactly happened."

"The United States stands unequivocally for the protection of civilian life during conflict and we mourn the patients, medical staff and other innocents killed or wounded in this tragedy," Biden said.

Biden had also been due to visit Jordan but the visit was canceled after the hospital strike, in which Gaza officials say more than 200 people were killed.

